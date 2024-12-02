Gopher Protocol Announces Acquisition of Nexus Workspace Properties

On November 27, 2024, GBT Technologies Inc., operating as Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH), disclosed in an 8-K filing that it has entered into non-binding agreements to acquire real estate interests in Nexus Workspace properties along with its intellectual property portfolio.

Get alerts:

GBT Technologies, in a strategic move, is set to acquire various properties located in Florida under Nexus Workspace. The properties include key locations in Wellington, West Palm Beach, Stuart, Boynton Beach, and Boca Raton. Nexus Workspace offers modern office solutions such as private offices, shared workspaces, virtual offices, and conference rooms, catering to over 800 members. It boasts amenities like 24/7 access, high-speed internet, and fitness centers.

Raoul Thomas, CEO of CGI Merchant Group, the current owner of Nexus Workspace, emphasized that this acquisition is a significant moment for the Nexus brand. He stated, “By aligning with GBT Technologies, we are not only ensuring the continued growth of Nexus but also unlocking the potential to redefine workspaces with innovative strategies.”

The acquisition will be carried out in phases, beginning with GBT acquiring a 49% stake in Nexus properties in Wellington, West Palm Beach, and Stuart, followed by full ownership across the portfolio. There are plans to spin off Nexus Workspace Holdings into an independent public entity, allowing direct benefits for GBT shareholders.

Mansour Khatib, CEO of GBT Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, noting, “This expected acquisition and planned spin-off allow us to integrate income-producing assets into a public company while leveraging Nexus’s market presence and strategic locations to adapt to the evolving workplace environment.”

—END OF FILING—

Please note that the aforementioned information was extracted from the attached Exhibit 99.1 to the 8-K filing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Gopher Protocol’s 8K filing here.

About Gopher Protocol

(Get Free Report)

Gopher Protocol Inc, a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards.

Further Reading