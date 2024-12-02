Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2,106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924,340 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $27,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
