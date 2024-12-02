GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,656 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GeoPark were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

GeoPark Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. GeoPark Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $496.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About GeoPark

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.