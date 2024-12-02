GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

