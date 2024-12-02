Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 37.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 497,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 288,682 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 294.2% in the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 272,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 203,563 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

