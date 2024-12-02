Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $554.07 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $417.46 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.85 and its 200 day moving average is $513.87. The firm has a market cap of $501.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

