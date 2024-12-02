Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,749 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 164.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $110.33 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $111.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

