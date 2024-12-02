Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,005.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $8,901,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $3,606,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $387.47 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.90 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

