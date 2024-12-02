Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $615.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.62 and its 200 day moving average is $558.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $476.17 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

