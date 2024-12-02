Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNTH opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

