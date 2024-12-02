Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE PSA opened at $348.05 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $255.78 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.51.
PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
