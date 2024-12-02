Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $39.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
