Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $39.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

