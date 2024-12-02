Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,656,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PSP stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.97 million, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

