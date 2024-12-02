Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000.
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52.
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
