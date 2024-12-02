Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,701 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $29.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.