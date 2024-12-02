Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

