First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.6 days.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 683. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Get First National Financial alerts:

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.