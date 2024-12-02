FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $302.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.