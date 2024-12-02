Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 53.5% in November

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

FFIE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,127,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

