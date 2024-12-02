Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Exor Stock Up 1.2 %

EXXRF traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.78. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

