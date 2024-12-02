Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Exor Stock Up 1.2 %
EXXRF traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.78. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92.
Exor Company Profile
