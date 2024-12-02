Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 55.5% in November

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Energy Focus stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

