Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSNFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

