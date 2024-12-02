Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the October 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elior Group Price Performance
ELROF stock remained flat at $3.43 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.59.
Elior Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elior Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.