Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,428,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 3,223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.3 days.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

