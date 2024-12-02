Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Eastern Bankshares has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $299.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBC

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.