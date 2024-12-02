Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Up 15.6% in November

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 620,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.08. 111,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,273. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.07. Crane has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

