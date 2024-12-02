Coastwise Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,162,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,806 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,792 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,298,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,337,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,946 shares of company stock worth $20,683,305. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $92.58 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,028.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

