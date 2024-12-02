Coastwise Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $530,612,000 after buying an additional 609,391 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.27.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.