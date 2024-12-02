Clearline Capital LP Sells 557,602 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557,602 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 725.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 239,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 15.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 20.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NNDM opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.67. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.