Clearline Capital LP Invests $2.64 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $132.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $1,700,647.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,848,231.15. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $177,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,134.76. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,454,289. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

