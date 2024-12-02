Clear Street Derivatives LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 997,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,044,000. Tesla accounts for about 4.4% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $345.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $361.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.