Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 334,386 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $129,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.47.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

