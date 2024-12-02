Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $19.32 Million Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,301 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of SentinelOne worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Shares of S stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,513.40. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,676.40. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

