Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

CDTX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.21. 10,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $142.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

