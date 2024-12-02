Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 13,709 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $84,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

