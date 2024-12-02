Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,157 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $62,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 41.0% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.