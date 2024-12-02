Cheviot Value Management LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,813,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,193,000 after buying an additional 79,301 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Shares of PSX opened at $133.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $119.77 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

