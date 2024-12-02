Centiva Capital LP Takes $3.93 Million Position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.96% of Torrid at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Torrid by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE:CURV opened at $4.20 on Monday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $439.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Insider Activity at Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Torrid’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torrid news, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $1,892,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,596,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,265,993.20. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $107,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,948,683 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,995.40. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,484 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair raised shares of Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Torrid Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

