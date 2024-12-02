Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,573 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.49% of Everi worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Everi by 1,296.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $213,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,317.64. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,567.50. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $1,865,420. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

