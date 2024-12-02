Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 498.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $310.46 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.35 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.29.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Wedbush lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This represents a 73.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $2,546,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,559.40. This trade represents a 45.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,949 shares of company stock worth $5,663,763. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

