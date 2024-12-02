CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CD Projekt Trading Up 1.9 %
OTGLY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.01.
CD Projekt Company Profile
