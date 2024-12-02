Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 888,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,866.0 days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CSIOF stock remained flat at $7.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.