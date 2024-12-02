Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 888,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,866.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CSIOF stock remained flat at $7.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

