CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 798,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 78,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 26.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 89,645 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 236.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,233,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 867,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 40.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78,866 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 11.1% in the third quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

