Captrust Financial Advisors Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.17 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

