Captrust Financial Advisors Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,859,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,498,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $195.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.36.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

