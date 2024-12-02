Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 472,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,717 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

