Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,035,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
CNTMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,309. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Cansortium
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cansortium
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.