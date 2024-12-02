Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,035,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

CNTMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,309. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

