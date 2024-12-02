Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 2.3% of Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chescapmanager LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cameco worth $21,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 6.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 1.7% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 39.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $59.45 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

