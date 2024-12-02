Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,090,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,293,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,724,000 after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 302.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after acquiring an additional 813,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 21.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 902,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,826,000 after acquiring an additional 159,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $981.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $902.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $833.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

