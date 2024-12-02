Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 115,940 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,940 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.23% of Celsius worth $16,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

